Leon McQuay III: Let go by Chiefs
McQuay was waived by the Chiefs on Tuesday.
McQuay was promoted to the Chiefs' 53-man roster prior to their Week 6 loss to the Patriots in order to provide depth at safety. Assuming he clears waivers, the 23-year old will presumably return to their practice squad.
