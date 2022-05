O'Neal is expected to sign with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.

O'Neal notched 58 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions and one sack during his final season with Texas A&M. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound safety is an aggressive defender, which fits well with San Francisco's identity, but he'll likely have an uphill battle to make the initial 53-man roster.