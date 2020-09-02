The Patriots have reportedly expressed interest in Fournette, who was let go by the Jaguars on Monday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

The Patriots currently roster Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Lamar Miller, but Harris has missed practice of late with an unspecified issue, while Miller is coming back from a torn ACL. It's unclear how serious New England's interest is in the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft, but if Fournette did sign with the Patriots, it would further cloud things for those trying to accurately predict how the backfield carries might be divvied up this season.