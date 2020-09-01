Fournette has filed a grievance against the Jaguars in an attempt to get back the $4.167 million in base salary that was voided upon getting waived Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The grievance is a long-term concern, but in the short term his next landing spot is of interest. Subject to waivers, he may be claimed Tuesday afternoon, assuming a team is willing to commit to the aforementioned salary. If not, the grievance will go ahead, and Fournette likely will have to accept a reduced cap figure to play this season.