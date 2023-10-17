Fournette has drawn interest from multiple teams and has kept himself in "great shape" as he prepares to sign later in the season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Fournette has been unsigned since being released by the Buccaneers in February, with a workout with the Patriots in July being the lone known visit he's scheduled with a team while he's been a free agent. The 28-year-old had previously been expected to meet with the Bills on Tuesday in the wake of Damien Harris exiting Sunday's win over the Giants with a neck injury, but that visit has since been cancelled. Fournette will continue to work out on his own with the hope that an opportunity emerges over the next few weeks.