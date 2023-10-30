Fournette signed with the Bills' practice squad after passing his physical Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Bills will see how Fournette fares during his first week of practice with the team, but if he picks up the playbook quickly and impresses during his time on the field, he could be elevated from the practice squad or even signed to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Though he's served as a lead back in each of his first six NFL seasons split between Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, Fournette will likely be primarily competing with Latavius Murray for the No. 2 role behind James Cook while Damien Harris (concussion) is on injured reserve. Fournette brings superior pass-catching skills to the table, but Murray has historically been a tougher runner between the tackles. However, Murray is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry on 40 totes this season, so the 28-year-old Fournette could have an opening to steal work from him on early downs as well as passing downs.