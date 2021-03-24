Fournette and the Buccaneers haven't made much progress in contract talks, Joey Knight of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Bucs largely have managed to keep their championship squad together, re-signing Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett, Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh. It's still possible the team brings back Fournette and/or Antonio Brown, but it seems the veteran RB is being patient and hoping for better offers.