The Patriots have reportedly expressed interest in Fournette, who was let go by the Jaguars on Monday, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The Patriots currently roster Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Lamar Miller, but Harris has missed practice of late with an unspecified issue, while Miller is coming off an ACL injury. It's unclear how serious New England's interest is in the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft, but if Fournette did join the team's backfield, it would further cloud things for those trying to accurately predict how the squad's carries might be broken down this season.