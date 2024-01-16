The Bills released Fournette from their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fournette provided depth behind lead back James Cook in Week 16 when Ty Johnson was out with a shoulder injury and again Week 18 when Latavius Murray was a healthy scratch. The Bills then left Fournette on the practice squad for the wild-card round of the playoffs, with Johnson serving as the No. 2 RB and Murray the No. 3 in a 31-17 win over Pittsburgh. Fournette turns 29 on Thursday and will need to battle for a roster spot next summer if he wants to continue playing in the NFL.