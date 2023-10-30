Fournette said that he plans to sign with the Bills on Monday, pending a physical, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

The terms of Fournette's contract aren't known, and he could initially land on the Bills' practice squad rather than the 53-man roster. Regardless, Fournette could be ready to make his Bills debut Week 9 against the Bengals, as the team is need of additional depth behind top back James Cook while Damien Harris (concussion) is on injured reserve. A popular check-down target in Tampa Bay for Tom Brady last season, Fournette set career highs in receptions (73), receiving yards (523) and receiving touchdowns (three), but he saw a steep decline in efficiency on the ground, averaging just 3.5 yards on 189 carries. Once he gets acclimated in Buffalo, Fournette could challenge Latavius Murray for the top backup role behind Cook.