Taylor (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Jaguars on Friday, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

It's unclear what injury Taylor is dealing with, but because he's a non-vested player, the tight end will have five days to reach an injury settlement with Jacksonville while on waivers. If a settlement is reached, he'll become a free agent, if not, Taylor will revert to the Jaguars' injured reserve.