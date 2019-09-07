Leonard Wester: Hits waivers with injury tag
The Jaguars waived Wester (undisclosed) with an injury settlement, per the NFL's transactions page.
Wester missed time toward the end of preseason with this mystery injury, and he was waived/injured on cut-down day. He's now a free agent.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Wester: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Wester: Returns from injury•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Wester: Set to miss time•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Wester: Heading to Jacksonville•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Wester: Set to hit free agency•
-
Buccaneers' Leonard Wester: Bumps up depth chart Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Sleepers: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 1, plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...