Play

Wester (undisclosed) worked out with the Browns on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Wester reached an injury with settlement with the Jaguars prior to Week 1 after he was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. His workout with the Browns indicates he has returned to full health.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories