Carroo is eligible to play after serving his four-game suspension, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

The Dolphins declined to tender Carroo a contract for 2019 and he ended up receiving the four-game ban in June. The 2016 third-round pick had 12 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns during his three seasons (37 games) in Miami.

