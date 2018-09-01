Carroo was released by the Dolphins on Saturday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

A 2016 third-round pick, Carroo caught 10 passes in 28 regular-season games for the Dolphins. He always seemed unlikely to stick around for another season on a Miami roster with impressive depth at wide receiver.

