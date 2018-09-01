Leonte Carroo: Released by Dolphins
Carroo was released by the Dolphins on Saturday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
A 2016 third-round pick, Carroo caught 10 passes in 28 regular-season games for the Dolphins. He always seemed unlikely to stick around for another season on a Miami roster with impressive depth at wide receiver.
More News
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Disappoints in preseason finale•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Could be cut by Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Sits out Saturday's game•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Out several days with groin injury•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Watches from sidelines Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Ready for camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...