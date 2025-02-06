Allen indicated he will enter the 2025 NFL Draft, per a post on his personal X page.

Allen spent three seasons with the Orange at Syracuse and compiled back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2023 and 2024. On top of his rushing prowess, he tallied an FBS-best 64 receptions in 2024, notching 529 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He joins an already strong running back class in 2025, and it's unclear exactly when he'll hear his name called, but he's likely viewed as a Day 3 back. Even if he doesn't claim an every-down role in the NFL, Allen could prove to be a valuable asset on third down at the next level, grading out as one of the best receiving backs and pass blockers in the country last season.