The 49ers hosted Clark (undisclosed) for a workout Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Clark was last on an NFL roster in 2024 with the Eagles, but he was placed on injured reserve in May of 2024 due to an undisclosed injury. He appears to be past the issue and is looking to join a team in need of depth on the offensive line. Clark has appeared in 64 regular-season games (18 starts) since being selected by the Colts in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has not seen regular-season action since 2022, when he appeared in 13 games (two starts) for the Titans.