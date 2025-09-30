Leroy Watson: Joins Vegas' practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
The Raiders signed Watson to their practice squad Tuesday.
Watson started four games at right tackle for Tennessee in 2024 and later spent time with Minnesota's practice squad, and now he's getting another chance to make an impression in Las Vegas. The Raiders placed regular starting left tackle Kolton Miller (ankle) on their injured reserve list Tuesday, so it makes some sense that they're looking to add some organizational depth up front.