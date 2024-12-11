The Titans waived Watson (back) on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Watson had served as the team's starting right tackle for four games before getting injured and then getting replaced by Nicholas Petit-Frere. Watson will look to get healthy and then find a new opportunity elsewhere.
