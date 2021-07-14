After contemplating retirement, McCoy confirmed he is now looking for the right situation in 2021, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports. "I've had some talks to my agent Drew Rosenahaus. I was contemplating retirement. I've had some teams reach out. I think right now it's just all about being in shape, being ready for the call and also the right road, the right fit," McCoy told NFL Network's MJ Acosta on NFL Total Access.

McCoy is coming off his second straight Super Bowl run, going back-to-back with the Chiefs and Buccaneers over the past two seasons. The 33-year-old recorded 31 rushing yards across 10 games last year in Tampa Bay but could find a more prominent role on a team in need of rushing depth.