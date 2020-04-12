LeSean McCoy: Wants to play two more years

McCoy is not considering retirement and said Sunday "I really just want to play two more years," ESPN.com reports.

McCoy, still a free agent, compiled a solid 465 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries (4.6 YPC) across 13 regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2019. However, he did see his utilization decline down the stretch of the season, culminating in his being a healthy scratch during the Super Bowl. The 31-year-old also noted that he's fully healthy, saying "my body feels good," and said that he wants to provide a veteran presence within a competing team's backfield. At this point it looks likely that the six-time Pro Bowler will have to wait until after the 2020 NFL Draft, which boasts a deep and talented running back class, to latch on with a new team.