The Chargers signed Daniels to their practice squad Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Daniels was unable to secure a roster spot in a loaded Patriots' running-back corps coming out of training camp, but a spot on the San Diego practice squad could provide an easier path to him reaching the NFL. The undrafted rookie out of Iowa impressed during his final college season with 1,058 yards and 10 touchdowns.