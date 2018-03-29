LeShun Daniels: Waived by Washington
Daniels was waived by Washington on Thursday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Daniels appeared in four games for the Redskins as a rookie in 2017, totaling just 14 yards on three carries. He isn't likely to get much of a role with whichever club he catches on with, be he could hang on as a backup, special teams player, or practice squad member.
