LeVante Bellamy: Signing with Denver

Bellamy is expected to sign with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

The 22-year-old was a workhorse for Western Michigan over the past two seasons, totaling 471 carries for 2,700 yards and 29 touchdowns, but he wasn't selected over the course of the 2020 NFL draft. The Broncos have a talented backfield already featuring Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, so Bellamy is likely to be competing for a spot on the practice squad.