At this stage, Bell reportedly plans to sign with either the Dolphins, Chiefs or Bills, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Those three teams happen to be the Jets' next three opponents, though if Bell does sign a contract as soon as Thursday, it doesn't seem likely that he'd immediately step into a key role Week 6. In any case, if Bell has been made available in your league following his recent release, the 28-year-old is worth acquiring in the hope that a change of scenery can help jump-start his 2020 season.