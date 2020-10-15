The Chiefs are expected to sign Bell, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Two days removed from the Jets cutting Bell loose, he considered a handful of teams before linking up with the defending Super Bowl champs. While the move isn't official just yet, pending COVID-19 protocol, he'll vie for reps with rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire with his new squad whenever he's eligible to play. Per Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, Bell will have to complete five days of testing before he can suit up, all but ruling him out for Monday's game at Buffalo.