Bell has reportedly narrowed his free-agent destinations down to Kansas City and Miami, according to Nate Taylor and Josh Tolentino of The Athletic.

The Chiefs are an obvious Super Bowl contender, but with 2020 first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire on hand, they don't offer Bell a path to every-down work. Meanwhile, Bell trains in South Florida during the offseason and the Dolphins' backfield is currently headed by Myles Gaskin, who wasn't on the fantasy re-draft radar prior to training camp this summer. Wherever Bell signs, he'll need to work through the league's COVID-19 protocol, so we won't be seeing him carry the ball for any team in Week 6.