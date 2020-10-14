The Jets released Bell on Tuesday.
The Jets had apparently been looking to trade Bell and couldn't find any takers, so they cut the three-time All-Pro running back. General manager Joe Douglas made a statement saying this move was in the best interest of both parties. Bell recorded 74 yards on 19 carries (3.9 yards per carry) and caught three passes for 39 yards through two games this year. Frank Gore, La'Mical Perine and Ty Johnson will handle the Jets' backfield reps moving forward. Bell is eligible to sign with a new team immediately.