Bell still intends to play in 2021, Reuters Sports reports.
Bell posted a series of tweets Thursday in which he said that he's waiting to sign until he can find a team that will offer him ample offensive opportunities. The 29-year-old was released by the Jets early last year after the team was unable to find a trade partner. However, he signed with Kansas City in October and appeared in nine games with the team to close out the regular season. During that time, he rushed 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in 13 of his 17 targets for 99 yards.