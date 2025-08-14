The Jaguars waived Wallace (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wallace was set to miss the entire 2025 season after reverting to the Jaguars' injured reserve, but the injury settlement allows the Alabama product to sign with a team once he's fully healthy. He appeared in 13 regular-season games (two starts) for the Broncos in 2024 and posted 28 tackles (20 solo) and two pass defenses before being released by Denver in late December.