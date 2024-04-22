Wallace is in line to sign with the Broncos, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

The looming addition of Wallace, who turns 29 in June, would bolster the Broncos' depth at cornerback ahead of this week's NFL draft. This past season with the Steelers, Wallace recorded 38 tackles and two picks in 16 regular-season games, and in his new locale the Alabama product could compete for a starting role opposite Patrick Surtain.