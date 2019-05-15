Levine Toilolo: Heads to San Francisco
Toilolo agreed to a contract with the 49ers on Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Toilolo recorded a career-high 263 yards for the Lions last season and has missed just one game during his six years in the NFL. He's best known for his work as a run blocker, though he offers a bit more pass-catching utility than the typical blocking specialist. This signing might inspire the 49ers to release fellow tight end Garrett Celek, who handled the No. 2 role behind George Kittle in 2018. At the very least, Celek will need to battle Toilolo for snaps in two-TE formations.
