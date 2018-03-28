Levine Toilolo: Signs on with Detroit
The Lions agreed Wednesday with Toilolo on a one-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
A 2013 fourth-round pick, Toilolo has 74 receptions in 79 regular-season games during his five years with the Falcons, primarily serving as an in-line blocker. He should have the inside track to a roster spot in Detroit, where the departures of Eric Ebron and Darren Fells leave the team without a clear receiving threat at tight end. Toilolo won't be the one to fill that role, but his presence as a blocker could allow fellow tight ends Luke Willson and Michael Roberts to focus more of their attention on the passing game. The Lions would be wise to target a pass-catching threat at tight end within the first few rounds of the upcoming draft.
