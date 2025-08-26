The Steelers waived Nichols on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

The 2023 seventh-rounder caught on with the Steelers in late July after being let go by the Eagles. He finished the preseason with 11 carries for 87 yards and five catches (on eight targets) for 36 yards. Nichols' efforts weren't enough to crack the 53-man roster, and he'll have the opportunity to sign with a team in need of backfield depth if he clears waivers.