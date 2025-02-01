The Eagles cut Nichols from their practice squad Saturday.

It's been a roller-coaster season for Nichols, who was first cut by the Eagles in late August after spending the offseason on a reserve/future contract. He was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad in late December but was cut five days later, and he then re-signed to the practice squad this past Thursday before being let go again Saturday. Tight end Nick Muse was brought back to the Eagles' practice squad Saturday in a corresponding move.