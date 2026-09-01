The Texans signed Bond to their practice squad Monday.

The rookie sixth-round pick out of Boston College was unable to secure a spot on the Texans' 53-man roster coming out of training camp, but after clearing waivers, he'll end up sticking around in the organization. The Texans have also added fellow receivers Mitchell Tinsley, Josh Kelly and Daniel Sobkowicz on the practice squad, so Bond may not necessarily rank as the top choice to get elevated to the roster if Houston requires another wideout in any given week.