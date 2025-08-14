The Colts waived Anderson (hamstring) from the injured reserve list with an injury settlement Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Anderson injured his hamstring during the Colts' preseason loss to the Ravens this past Thursday and was waived one day later. He was set to miss the entire 2025 season after reverting to the Colts' IR, but the injury settlement allows the 25-year-old linebacker to sign with another team once he's fully recovered from his injury. He played 40 snaps on special teams across three regular-season games for the Colts in 2024 but did not appear on the box score otherwise.