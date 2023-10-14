Humphries reverted back to the Broncos' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.
The Chiefs elevated Humphries to their active roster for Thursday's loss to the Chiefs. He ultimately saw 12 offensive snaps (24 percent). The depth receiver has four receptions for 26 yards and one touchdown in six games this season. He will now continue to put in work at practice and await another opportunity to be called up.
