Humphrey reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Monday.
Humphrey was waived by New England on Tuesday before re-signing with the team's practice squad Thursday. The 24-year was then activated to the active roster with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) sidelined for Week 6. Humphrey ultimately did not record a statistic while playing just one special-teams snap during this 38-15 win over the Browns, and he'll now be eligible for two more elevations from the Patriots' practice squad this season.
