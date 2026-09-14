The Broncos released Humphrey on Monday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Though he appeared to secure a roster spot coming out of the preseason as the Broncos' No. 6 receiver, Humphrey wound up being cut just hours before the team's season opener versus the Chiefs. Regarded as a strong blocking receiver who has been part a mainstay on head coach Sean Payton's squads dating back to their time together in New Orleans, Humphrey is expected to eventually re-sign with Denver as a member of the roster or practice squad.