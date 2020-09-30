site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Dealing with injury
The Saints placed Humphrey (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
It's unclear what Humphrey is dealing with, but the Saints signed WR Malik Henry to operate on the practice squad in his place for the time being.
