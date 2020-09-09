Humphrey was waived by the Saints on Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Humphrey played five games with the Saints last year but didn't record a catch over 53 offensive snaps. He was unable to secure a roster spot in 2020, and he will likely need to settle for a practice squad role to begin the season.
