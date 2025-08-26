Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Dumped by G-Men
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants released Humphrey on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Humphrey had a productive preseason, catching six passes for 94 yards and one touchdown on eight targets across 96 offensive snaps. The 27-year-old veteran wideout appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Broncos last season, making seven starts, and finished with a 31-293-1 receiving line on 45 targets.
