The Giants released Humphrey on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Humphrey had a productive preseason, catching six passes for 94 yards and one touchdown on eight targets across 96 offensive snaps. The 27-year-old veteran wideout appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Broncos last season, making seven starts, and finished with a 31-293-1 receiving line on 45 targets.