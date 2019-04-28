New Orleans is expected to sign Humphrey to an undrafted free-agent contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Humphrey is coming off of a quality season at Texas but his lackluster NFL Scouting Combine results hurt his stock. He made up for his lack of top-end speed with his height (6-foot-4), route running and catching ability, all of which are traits that could help him succeed in the NFL. He'll aim to contribute as a depth receiver and special teams player with the Saints in 2019.