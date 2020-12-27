Humphrey reverted to the Saints' practice squad Saturday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Humphrey was called up for a second straight week because both Michael Thomas (ankle) and Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) are on injured reserve. The 22-year-old wide receiver scored his first career touchdown last week, but he was blanked by the Vikings in Friday's 52-33 win. With Thomas and Smith both out Week 17 as well, Humphrey could be back on the active roster for the season finale against Carolina.
