Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Heads to NFL

Humphrey will forego his senior season at Texas in order to enter the 2019 NFL Draft, Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reports.

Humphrey enjoyed a breakout season in 2018, tallying 86 receptions on 124 targets, 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which were career bests. The wideout was frequently used in the slot with Texas and has the size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) to hold his own in the middle of the field, though some scouts are a bit leery about his lack of experience on the outside of formations and his merely decent ball skills.