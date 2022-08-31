Humphrey has been added to the Patriots' practice squad.
As was Tre Nixon, which gives the Patriots' some in-house promotion options should injuries hit the team's wideout corps, which is currently led by DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.
More News
-
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Let go by Patriots•
-
Patriots' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Sees some TE reps•
-
Patriots' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Joins New England via one-year deal•
-
Saints' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Re-ups with Saints•
-
Saints' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Contributes down the stretch•
-
Saints' Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Two catches in win•