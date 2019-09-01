The Saints are signing Humphrey to their practice squad, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Texas didn't survive cut-down day, but he'll stick around in New Orleans after passing through waivers unclaimed. Humphrey caught four passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in the preseason, after hauling in 86 of 124 targets for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign.