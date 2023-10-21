Denver released Humphrey on Friday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The Broncos claimed nose tackle Keondre Coburn off waivers from the Chiefs on Friday, and Humphrey was the corresponding roster move. Humphrey had just been signed to the active roster Wednesday after bouncing between the 53-man roster and practice squad through the early part of the campaign. He's played in all six of Denver's contests this season, tallying four catches on five targets for 26 yards and a touchdown.