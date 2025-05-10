The Giants released Humphrey on Friday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
This move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Humphrey looked to have a legitimate chance of serving as wideout depth for New York after signing with the organization March 21. The veteran wideout tallied a career-high 31 catches and 293 receiving yards over 17 regular-season games with Denver last year, adding one receiving touchdown. The Giants recently signed five receivers as undrafted free agents and needed to clear roster space, precipitating Humphrey's release.
